It’s time to rid the EPFO of investment opacity

That one cannot be partially market-linked is something that this newspaper has flagged over the past few years, ever since the EPFO decided to open the door a crack to allow stock market investments. Today, 15% of its incremental inflows go into stocks through select exchange traded funds (ETFs), and equity investments make up just under 5% of its corpus of over ₹12 trillion. While the organization decided to start investing in shares back in 2015, it seems to have done nothing to account for how its equity returns would be reflected in a subscriber’s account statement. The only way to do this for mark-to-market holdings such as publicly-listed equity is to unitize these investments, the way mutual funds do. Even the National Pension System (NPS) does it. But how does one split a portion of the pool into units and not the rest? The EPFO went into loops trying to solve this unsolvable problem of keeping a part of the portfolio opaque while shining the light of transparency on another part, and then trying to offer a consolidated return. Ideally, both the debt and equity parts of its overall portfolio should reflect up-to-date market values, and a single return given. The NPS, which has performed better, could serve as a model for this.