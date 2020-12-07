It's time to truly end the British Raj

An under-appreciated gem of the British Raj has been the “transfer" system. To begin with, the daroga was not a local and had no social checks and balances. When he abused his powers, his parents were not there to be ashamed of his actions, his village elders were not there to talk to him and his childhood friends were not there to remind him of his limits. He had been transferred from somewhere and would be transferred somewhere else, without developing roots; or any sense of attachment and empathy with the local population. If, through an accidental pang of conscience, or through a misplaced sense of karmic duty, he did act in the interests of the people, he could be promptly transferred, as it gets done today.