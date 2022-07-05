It takes project management skills to get Wimbledon tickets4 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 10:41 PM IST
Its complex allotments could deter the most diehard of tennis fans
Tickets for marquee sports events don’t come cheap. A top Premier League match, where a stadium can pack 40,000 to 60,000 football fans, easily runs £100 for club members, with higher prices in the secondary market. A weekend at the just completed Silverstone Grand Prix starts at just £155, but prices go into the thousands for a full hospitality experience. Only at Wimbledon, though, is a readiness to spend on tickets nowhere near enough to get you in. You must also be lucky, tenacious or both. And yet, tennis fans noted empty seats as major stars such as Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray took to the court.