It takes project management skills to get Wimbledon tickets

Ballot-winners can’t be choosers and you take the date, court and seats you are offered or nothing. Returned tickets can be bought by others online, but these go fast, and there’s no guarantee. It would be nice to gift a pair of tickets to your significant other and tennis-crazy child, but if you are the lucky ballot winner, you have to be at the tournament in person with your ID. And don’t just click on the Terms & Conditions without reading. Last year, fans took to Twitter to express frustration when ticket purchases were cancelled because they had used the same credit card for more than one purchase, which was apparently verboten.