It was an important judicial test that doomed electoral bonds

The principle of proportionality can act as an enduring anchor for a country that adopted universal adult franchise and a design for robust democratic institutions at its inception as a modern nation-state in 1947. The Supreme Court’s thesis of proportionality rests on calibrating a hierarchy of rights, with greater weightage assigned to an individual voter’s right to information on political funding than a corporate donor’s demand for a right to privacy. This has two momentous consequences. One, it makes a clear distinction between a legal corporate entity and its management: while individual bosses deserve the right to privacy in exercising their franchise, a corporate entity’s political donation is a business transaction. Second, it places the citizen front-and-centre in the debate. Over the years, the state has drafted rules that tend to reward corporations over individuals. The aviation industry, for example, is now a duopoly and policy as well as supervisory efforts appear focused on making airlines profitable, rather than improving customer service. Many industrial sectors are oligopolies, sheltered from anti-competition laws by extant legislation. India’s insolvency process was diluted, with the effect that erring corporations got shielded. These aberrations can perhaps be traced to our flawed system of campaign finance. True, there are no easy options. But election funding can yet become fairer if the interests of voters are kept paramount—over those of political parties and India Inc.