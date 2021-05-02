It was largely hubris that led the BJP to its defeat in West Bengal

Soon, it peddled the claim it would amass 200 of the state’s 294 seats, a claim so extravagant that even Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) never made anything like it before she dislodged the Left. West Bengal’s politics is about the party system, and this swivels around the cadre: workers who are identified, nurtured and trained to swear fealty to the party. Of course, their allegiances never last. Some of them switched to the TMC once the Left was out, and possibly migrated to the BJP in recent months. Not every cadre person is fickle. The committed ones, who expect little from the establishment, remain with the parent party. Therefore, Mamata realized that once she was done with the power hankerers of the Left, she had to raise her own workforce for the heavy lifting. It took her years to mobilize an armed corps to combat and vanquish the Left.