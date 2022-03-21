Italy’s decree on intangible assets should serve as a cue

While this was a much-needed tactical response by a government to the asset risks posed by a global crisis, the move has far- reaching implications for the management of the world economy at large. We intuitively know that the intrinsic value of a successful 21st century business entity cannot be the sum of its tangible assets. So, will this spread across other developed economies that depend heavily on intangible assets? The US, France and Germany, all derive significant value from the ‘reputations’ and ‘recipes’ of their businesses. Even if we were to extend this logic to startups, the more sanely constructed of them, think of how much value (or return on capital if you will) would be based on intangible assets.