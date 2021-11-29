Italy’s presidential election could shape the EU’s future

The Italian president is generally seen to perform only a ceremonial role. Yet, although Italy’s constitution establishes the republic as a parliamentary democracy, with the government dependent on the confidence of an elected legislature, that system works only during periods of relative “tranquility". When the political system is dominated by well-functioning parties that are capable of securing a solid majority in parliament, the president’s role is marginal. But in “turbulent" periods, when the political system is weak and incapable of delivering viable solutions, the president becomes a deus ex machina. The two most important tools at the Italian president’s disposal are the power to appoint the prime minister and approve this leader’s cabinet; and the power to dissolve parliament after having “heard" the speakers of the two chambers. Moreover, as the signer of virtually all laws and decrees, the president also has the power to send legislation back to parliament. The president also serves as commander in chief of the army and as head of the judiciary’s governing body.