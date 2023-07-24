ITC Hotels demerger is a good deal for investors

Rumours that ITC Ltd was looking to spin-off its hospitality division had been floating around for a while, and on Monday the conglomerate announced the development.

The hotels division of the diversified conglomerate will be demerged under a scheme of arrangement with stakes in the new company allotted proportionately. That is, ITC as the flagship company will hold around 40% in the new entity, and the remaining 60% will be allotted to shareholders in proportion to their current shareholdings in ITC.

Following news of the proposed demerger, the ITC stock promptly fell by over 4% even as the market has welcomed the news.

Let’s unpack this apparent paradox.

The hotels and hospitality business was an integral part of ITC which will now own only 40% directly. So revenues and profits from that segment cease to be reflected directly in ITC’s accounts.

But ITC will retain management control as the single largest shareholder with 40%. The single-largest shareholder in ITC itself is the giant multinational, BAT, which owns about 29% of ITC. BAT should, therefore, own another 29% of the new entity. So operational control remains with the ITC group and ITC would receive dividends from the new entity, if any, and report its share of profits from the new business in its P&L account.

Making several assumptions, this implies investors get a good deal. A scheme of arrangement has to be approved by shareholders and by the court – let’s assume that happens and then the new company is to be listed separately.

This means somebody with a stake in the new listing, whenever it happens, will see the value of the hotels business reflected directly in the price of their shares. Investors who don’t want any part of the cigarettes and agro-business can just buy into the hotels business and vice-versa.

It’s a fair assumption that the market value of the new entity will exceed the current hit to ITC’s share value from the demerger and that in future, the market value of ITC plus the market value of the hotels business will be higher.

ITC is a giant conglomerate. In FY23, it reported net revenues of ₹65,427 crore, operating profits (Ebitda) of ₹23,944 crore, and net profit of ₹18,753 crore. It has several related business segments and some unrelated ones.

The fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) division includes cigarettes and other products and contributes 61% of the topline. There’s the agro-division, and the paperboards and packaging division, which together contribute another 35%. These are all connected to each other. The raw material for cigarettes include tobacco (a cash-crop) and paper (an agro-product) and the company moved naturally into the other agro-businesses and other FMCG products and packaging as it tried to backwards-integrate and gain control of its supply chain.

Hotels is not a natural fit with paper, agro-products, cigarettes and so on. The hotels division contributes around ₹2,585 crore in revenues and ₹542 crore in profit before tax and ₹832 crore in operating profit in FY23. The division had reported a loss of ₹183 crore in FY22 when it had revenues of ₹1285 crore and operating profit of ₹78 crore. The year-on-year comparison isn’t very useful because of the pandemic.

But the company’s presentations say that Revenue Per Available Room is above pre-covid levels of FY20, and operating profits have almost doubled since then. The operating margin was almost 35% by Q4 FY23 and it was at 32% for FY23, way above the 23-24% margin of FY20. Growth is being driven by retail, leisure expenditure, and weddings and there’s a “healthy pipeline of management contracts under Welcomhotel, Mementos, Storii and Fortune brands" with new openings phased for the next few quarters.

The company utilized the fallow pandemic period to cut costs in a permanent way. The operating margins are in the same range as the leading listing hotel stock, Indian Hotels, which had an operating margin of 32-33% for FY23. As a standalone listed company, the new hotels entity should get similar valuations to the market leader.