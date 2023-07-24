Opinion
ITC Hotels demerger is a good deal for investors
Summary
- Investors who don’t want any part of the cigarettes and agro-business can just buy into the hotels business and vice-versa
Rumours that ITC Ltd was looking to spin-off its hospitality division had been floating around for a while, and on Monday the conglomerate announced the development.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×