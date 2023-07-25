ITC spinning off its hotels business is good news for investors

Rumours that ITC was looking to spin off its hospitality business had been floating around for a while, and on Monday the conglomerate announced that it was indeed going to happen.

The hotels division will be demerged under a scheme of arrangement, with stakes in the new company allotted proportionately. That is, ITC the flagship company will hold around 40% in the new entity and the remaining 60% will be allotted to shareholders in proportion to their stakes in ITC.

ITC’s stock promptly fell by over 4% even as the market welcomed the news. Let’s unpack that apparent paradox. The hotels and hospitality business was an integral part of ITC and revenues and profits from that segment will cease to be reflected in its accounts.

But ITC will retain management control as the single largest shareholder. The single largest shareholder in ITC itself is BAT, the giant multinational, which owns about 29% of ITC. BAT should, therefore, own 17.4% of the new company. So operational control remains with the ITC group, and ITC will receive dividends from the new entity (if any) and report its share of profits from the new business in its P&L statement.

With several assumptions, this implies a good deal for investors. A scheme of arrangement is yet to be approved by shareholders and the courts. Let’s assume that happens and then the new company is listed separately.

This means somebody with a stake in the new company (whenever it happens) will see the value of the hotel business reflected directly in the price of their shares. Investors who don’t want any part of the cigarettes and agro business can just buy the hotels business and vice-versa.

It’s fair to assume the market value of the new entity will exceed the current hit to ITC’s share price from the demerger and that in future, the combined market value of ITC and the hotels business will be higher.

ITC is a giant conglomerate. In FY23 it reported net revenue of ₹65,427 crore, operating profit (EBITDA) of ₹23,944 crore, and net profit of ₹18,753 crore. It has several related business segments and some unrelated ones.

The FMCG division, which includes cigarettes and other products, contributes 61% of the topline. The agro division and the paperboards and packaging division together contribute another 35%. These are connected. The raw materials for cigarettes include tobacco (a cash-crop) and paper (an agro product) and the company moved naturally into the other agro businesses and other FMCG products and packaging as it tried to backwards-integrate and gain control of its supply chain.

Hotels are clearly not a natural fit with paper, agro products, cigarettes and so on. The hotels division contributed around ₹2585 crore in revenue, ₹542 crore in profits before tax and ₹832 crore in operating profit in FY23. It registered a loss of ₹183 crore in FY22 when it had a revenue of ₹1,285 crore and an operating profit of ₹78 crore. The year-on-year comparison isn’t very useful because of covid.

But the company’s presentations say that revenue per available room is above pre-covid levels and operating profit has almost doubled since FY20. The operating margin was almost 35% in Q4 FY23 and 32% in FY23, way above the 23-24% margin of FY20. Growth is being driven by retail, leisure expenditure, and weddings and there’s a “healthy pipeline of management contracts under Welcomhotel, Mementos, Storii and Fortune brands" with new openings slated for the next few quarters.

The company used the fallow period to cut costs permanently. Operating margins are in the same range as that of the leading listed hotels stock, Indian Hotels, which had an operating margin of 32-33% in FY23. As a standalone company, ITC’s hotels business should command a similar valuation.