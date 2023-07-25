ITC spinning off its hotels business is good news for investors

But ITC will retain management control as the single largest shareholder. The single largest shareholder in ITC itself is BAT, the giant multinational, which owns about 29% of ITC. BAT should, therefore, own 17.4% of the new company. So operational control remains with the ITC group, and ITC will receive dividends from the new entity (if any) and report its share of profits from the new business in its P&L statement.

