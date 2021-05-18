The sweep and severity of our second covid wave, which seems to be ebbing at last, have upended all forecasts of India’s economic prospects in the near term. Various analysts have lowered their growth projections for 2021-22. In its latest bulletin, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has indicated that it may do likewise. As the base of 2020-21’s output was so low, likely having shrunk about 8%, RBI might cut its estimate for this year only modestly. Aggregate demand conditions have been impacted, RBI notes, “albeit not on the scale of the first wave of the pandemic." Overall supply, it says, has not been quite as badly hit. This year’s covid curbs have been less stringent and more focused than 2020’s lockdown, causing fewer supply-chain disruptions, even as businesses have adapted better. With clamps on avenues for spending applied lightly this time, demand may have got a breather too. However, given the lags in data available to RBI and how this wave differs from the last, a picture of worse damage could yet emerge. Notably, its report does flag a “demand shock" as the “biggest toll" taken by corona infections on our economy, with a mobility loss, lost earnings and weak discretionary expenditure cited for it. So, how severe is this ‘shock’?

The unfolding reality is so uncertain that hauling demand back up could prove tough going. The scars of covid’s 2021 resurgence are likely to be deeper and more enduring than those of last year’s outbreak. The blow it has given consumer confidence among the relatively spend-happy has been direct and heavy. Unlike last time, better-off households have borne the brunt of this wave in many big cities. Also novel is the fear of a prolonged pandemic, in spite of the existence of vaccines. The virus has spread far and wide into India’s hinterland, which is poorly equipped to handle such an illness. Healthcare expenses are reported to be exhausting the means of many mid- and low-income families. A State Bank of India report points to a large number of them hard pressed by a double whammy of medical bills and costlier fuel prices. Amid a stifling health crisis of proportions unseen in living memory, other forms of distress have also grown. The jobs scenario has again turned bleak, as revealed by a tracker run by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, a private agency that has also reported a decline in its index of consumer sentiment for the fifth straight week (ended 16 May). The gloom could take a long while to lift.

The onslaught of grim news has eased in recent days, but not our sense of vulnerability, nor the financial squeeze. Such an extended spell of anxiety could translate into precaution of the kind Keynes referred to in his famed enunciation of the ‘paradox of thrift’, by which almost everyone turns tightfisted in stressful times and pushes an economy further into a slump, leaving people even more hard-up than before. When the saving instinct knocks out spending, it is for the government to assume charge and fill the void. Money needs to move around. A succession of credit windows opened by RBI, which can’t be faulted for its pain-relief efforts, will not suffice to achieve what we must. The country needs a major fiscal push. The case for it is evident in the very urgency to boost healthcare capacity and mount a rescue mission for India’s most vulnerable, the poor. In sum, risks have risen and our central bank has pointed out a secondary shock we must worry about. It’s now for the Centre to act.

