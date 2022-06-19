It’s a chance to transform our defence management

Second, a fixed four-year tenure will have a differential impact on different arms and services. In addition to the Air Force and the Navy, the Army’s technical units have longer training cycles. They might face a shortage of suitable recruits, or as is more likely, lose people just when they have started performing. In practice, the effective performance period of a recruit might be only two years, with the first six months for training, the last six spent in anticipation of leaving, and several months in between to come up to speed. Morale, motivation and commitment levels will also follow a different curve in this period. Commanders and administrators must discover and learn new ways of getting things done. Moreover, training infrastructure needs to be vastly expanded to cater to a faster cadence.

