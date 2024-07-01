It’s a country’s institutions that determine its success or failure
Summary
- Symptoms of our education system being in dire straits are evident, ranging from rigged exams and question paper leaks to paid proxies appearing in lieu of candidates. We must address root causes if NEET-like fiascos aren’t to recur.
It is not the geography, culture or natural resources that determine the success of a country. Instead, it is the nature, quality and strength of its institutions. This was the proposition made by James Robinson and Daron Acemoglu in their book Why Nations Fail.