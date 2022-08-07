It’s amply clear that the MPC is out on a wing and a prayer now

Compounding the MPC’s problem was the fact that, unlike in advanced countries, where soaring inflation has made taming the inflation beast top priority, even at the risk of tipping the economy into recession, the picture in India is more complex. Inflation appears to be softening, albeit very slightly—the high of 7.8% in retail inflation in April 2022 was followed by a 7.04% reading in May and 7.01% in June. But retail and wholesale price inflation remain unconscionably high and need to be reined in. Could that be done without impacting growth adversely?

