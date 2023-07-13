It’s crunch decision time for lovers of ageing cars

Some answers take long to show up. Half a century ago, the 1789 French Revolution made news for its impact being judged “too early to tell" by a Chinese leader. It takes the same audacity of far-out thinking to make long-horizon bets, even though the longest pay-off frames usually span only a lifetime or two at most. In the form of property, gold and other heirlooms to be passed along safely, such bets are always being taken all around us. But in the national capital region of Delhi, a riskier game has been afoot. On anecdotal evidence, ageing cars marked for expiry are being hidden away in the hope of value retention, perhaps even accretion (if they survive as tale-bearers on wheels). In some cases, it’s the emotional value invested in old vehicles that explains the pains taken to disguise them as furniture under sheets of tarpaulin in out-of-the-way sheds, for example. After all, it’s not just British royals, many of us have a weakness for our faithful old wheeled carriers. The fear of a dear buggy being crushed to scrap in the jaws of a car-cruncher, a common scene in cinema villainy, may well be among the drivers of this evasion. Vintage lovers looking to leave their prized cars for posterity to marvel at would surely empathize. Hiding cars is sneaky, no doubt, but it could prove value additive. A few might even be sought after someday as museum items, who knows. But, emotions apart, to the extent real returns must justify the trouble taken, do these efforts make sense?

A risk reminder surfaced a little over a week ago. Local authorities in Delhi were nudged to ask resident welfare associations to act in favour of the city’s ambient air quality by revealing end-of-life vehicles for these to be scrapped. Earlier this year, Delhi was reported to have deprived more than 5 million expired vehicles of their registration. Only a fraction were turned in, though, and tow-trucks have been on the prowl for offenders, either parked or plying. Enforcers are enforcing a Supreme Court order of 2018 barring old cars from the capital region’s roads. As a measure to help save people from foul air, petrol guzzlers aged 15 years or more are not allowed; nor are diesel users that turn 10. This ageism was always odd, to say the least, since all vehicles must submit to routine exhaust tests to stay road-worthy anyway. Cars that are well made and looked after usually stay clean under the hood. But an age guillotine was reckoned to be a good idea, so it kicked in. Since the cut-off only affected Delhi, it didn’t seem too sharp; old cars could simply be driven out of town. Vehicle expiry, though, is now a reality across the country, with a 20-year limit for private vehicles, after which they’ll need a fitness check for a lease of life. It’s part of the Centre’s scrappage policy, which will dangle a road-tax rebate as an incentive for us to replace expired cars. Scrap yards around urban centres have been proposed as well. At this rate, the romantic idea of a car whose keys can proudly be given to heirs would seem doomed. Unless, of course, the car is stowed away in secrecy like treasure.

Scarcity can imbue stuff with extraordinary value, so a rare model that escapes its state- ordained fate could in theory find bidders at an auction someday. Likewise, historicity could possibly spell a fortune too, though even the most heroic vehicle would need quite a story to be an exhibit. If neither holds much promise, it might be best to take a deep sigh at the sorry state of justice and turn that clunker in.