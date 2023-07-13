It’s crunch decision time for lovers of ageing cars

A risk reminder surfaced a little over a week ago. Local authorities in Delhi were nudged to ask resident welfare associations to act in favour of the city’s ambient air quality by revealing end-of-life vehicles for these to be scrapped. Earlier this year, Delhi was reported to have deprived more than 5 million expired vehicles of their registration. Only a fraction were turned in, though, and tow-trucks have been on the prowl for offenders, either parked or plying. Enforcers are enforcing a Supreme Court order of 2018 barring old cars from the capital region’s roads. As a measure to help save people from foul air, petrol guzzlers aged 15 years or more are not allowed; nor are diesel users that turn 10. This ageism was always odd, to say the least, since all vehicles must submit to routine exhaust tests to stay road-worthy anyway. Cars that are well made and looked after usually stay clean under the hood. But an age guillotine was reckoned to be a good idea, so it kicked in. Since the cut-off only affected Delhi, it didn’t seem too sharp; old cars could simply be driven out of town. Vehicle expiry, though, is now a reality across the country, with a 20-year limit for private vehicles, after which they’ll need a fitness check for a lease of life. It’s part of the Centre’s scrappage policy, which will dangle a road-tax rebate as an incentive for us to replace expired cars. Scrap yards around urban centres have been proposed as well. At this rate, the romantic idea of a car whose keys can proudly be given to heirs would seem doomed. Unless, of course, the car is stowed away in secrecy like treasure.

