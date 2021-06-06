It’s for the Centre to get India’s economy moving

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s economy contracted 7.3% in 2020-21 and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) now expects it to expand 9.5% this fiscal year. Though this is down one percentage point from the projection it made before our second wave of covid, output would still exceed that of 2019-20 if this growth materializes. It is still an ‘if’. The case for optimism rests mostly on covid curbs being less restrictive this year, commercial activity better adapted, and the hope of a snap back to form in most sectors once our infection curve drops. Like last year, the first quarter of 2021-22 has been lost to the pandemic. But how subsequent quarters pan out will depend to a large extent on whether Sars-CoV-2 has nasty surprises in store. Our health risks have proven worse than thought at budget time, policy response has been weak, and our confidence in risk estimates has got shaken badly enough to warrant an uncertainty upgrade. Lives, livelihoods and other dismal trade-offs must suddenly adapt to a Delta-wave scenario of exposure to a worse variant. Of the many ways in which 2021 differs from 2020, the cost of complacency seems higher and the prospect of a demand revival looks more forlorn. Such uncertain times call for the certainty of state stimulus in aid of an economic recovery.

India’s economy contracted 7.3% in 2020-21 and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) now expects it to expand 9.5% this fiscal year. Though this is down one percentage point from the projection it made before our second wave of covid, output would still exceed that of 2019-20 if this growth materializes. It is still an ‘if’. The case for optimism rests mostly on covid curbs being less restrictive this year, commercial activity better adapted, and the hope of a snap back to form in most sectors once our infection curve drops. Like last year, the first quarter of 2021-22 has been lost to the pandemic. But how subsequent quarters pan out will depend to a large extent on whether Sars-CoV-2 has nasty surprises in store. Our health risks have proven worse than thought at budget time, policy response has been weak, and our confidence in risk estimates has got shaken badly enough to warrant an uncertainty upgrade. Lives, livelihoods and other dismal trade-offs must suddenly adapt to a Delta-wave scenario of exposure to a worse variant. Of the many ways in which 2021 differs from 2020, the cost of complacency seems higher and the prospect of a demand revival looks more forlorn. Such uncertain times call for the certainty of state stimulus in aid of an economic recovery.

Supply-side easing has been done in spades, but cheaper credit made widely available cannot fill in for the impulse that a fiscal push could impart where needed. Last year, government spending was amped up late. This year, the annual budget needs to be adapted to a changed outlook right away. A big healthcare ramp-up must get an enlarged outlay, even as rescue missions are mounted for the needy and state projects are activated to generate jobs and move cash around. The year’s deficit target looks likely to go unmet if tax collections stay subdued, so our public finances need a revisit anyway. Should privatization be unable to fetch funds within the required time frame, New Delhi could mortgage some of its public-sector holdings to our central bank for a loan. It’s the Centre that must do the heavy lifting to backstop our economy. As the crisis of the past two months begins to let up, this would be a good time to go for a fiscal boost.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}