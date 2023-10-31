It’s futile trying to put technology back in Pandora’s Box
That’s why bans do not work and we should incentivize technology to evolve in sync with social goals
When Prometheus stole fire from the Gods and gave it to humanity, Zeus, the king of the Gods, swore to punish humanity for the Titan’s actions. He ordered Hephaestus, the God of craftsmanship, to create a beautiful woman named Pandora and got each of the Gods to bestow upon her various gifts—intelligence, beauty, charm and the like. He sent her to live among humans, but before sending her down to Earth, gave her a mysterious box with strict instructions never to open it.