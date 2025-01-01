Opinion
It’s getting harder to claim success with weight reduction drugs
Summary
- Novo Nordisk’s obesity drug CagriSema’s test results showed an average weight loss of over 20%, but its stock slid in response to this news. The drug-maker’s own target was higher and market expectation have risen sharply in the past few years.
In a new study, an experimental obesity drug from Novo Nordisk, CagriSema allowed people to lose more than 20% of their body weight, on average, a result that caused the Danish company’s stock price to fall by as much as 29%.
