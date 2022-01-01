It's hard to agree with Arvind Subramanian's suspicion of India's GDP recovery

Advance tax collections have grown 90% so far this fiscal year. For several months, GST collections have been consistently high, above ₹1.25 trillion. Tractor sales in October 2021 were higher than in October 2019, showing a resilient rural economy. However, automobile sales are yet to catch up because of a shortage in semiconductor chips. The demand for work under the rural employment guarantee scheme slackened in November from a year ago, indicating an increase in real economic activity, necessitating less reliance on a dole. Exports have been robust, imports even more so, with capital goods imports showing double-digit growth in October over the level in October 2019. “High-frequency indicators such as electricity demand, railway freight traffic, port cargo, toll collections, and petroleum consumption registered robust growth in October/November over the corresponding months of 2019," observed the Monetary Policy Committee at its meeting in December. These indicators offset the slowdown in the core sector growth, whose growth came down to 3.1% in November, from 7.5% in the previous month.

