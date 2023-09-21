It's high time the government reduced taxes on fuel

Russia has the incentive to keep fuel prices high this coming winter, and in the US election year of 2024, to put pressure on Europe and the US to cut back on their support to Ukraine in the ongoing war. If the momentum of economic growth picks up, as it would, if rate hikes become things of the past for the most part, and the Chinese economy stabilizes, oil prices would go up, in response to increased demand. India must prepare for this eventuality by working out how much the tax component of the retail price of fuel can be reduced to cushion the impact of higher energy prices on growth at the optimum level, and taxes cut, accordingly.

