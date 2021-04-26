It’s important to ring-fence creative expression online

Terms like “in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India" can be fairly nebulous in scope, especially when applied to creative expression. For instance, satire could be confused for sedition. In fact, this is precisely what happened in 2012 to Aseem Trivedi, a cartoonist who was arrested by the Mumbai Police on charges of sedition. In this landmark case, the police claimed that Trivedi’s cartoons, which uniformly mocked the political class for corruption, were designed to denigrate national symbols and spread “anger and hatred against the State". However, the Bombay high court held that these were frivolous grounds that impinged on the cartoonists freedom of speech and expression, protected by the Indian Constitution. The presiding judges even committed to specify criteria for the application of India’s sedition law, and held that “if there are no (such) parameters, there will be serious encroachment of a person’s liberties guaranteed to him in a civil society".