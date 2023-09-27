It’s Lina Khan versus Amazon in the US antitrust spotlight
Expect an FTC led by her to take a digital-age look at monopolies
Lina Khan drew attention as a law student in 2017 with an article arguing for a broad re-imagining of US antitrust law. The company she focused on was Amazon.com. Now Khan is chair of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which has sanctioned Amazon for privacy lapses and is suing it for allegedly exploiting its market power by overcharging merchants and steering consumers to its own products. Since much of US antitrust law is over a century old, written for a different economy, this case against Amazon will test whether Khan’s interpretation holds up.