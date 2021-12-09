It’s much too early to consider Covid booster shot mandates

That’s not to say boosters aren’t useful. They are, though they don’t all serve the same purpose, Dan Barouch, a Harvard Medical School researcher who designed the Johnson & Johnson shot, told me. Consider that the J&J vaccine is initially much less effective than two-dose mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. These spark a bigger burst of antibody production, but their effectiveness wanes over time. The J&J vaccine doesn’t wane [as much], so by eight or nine months after shots are given, all three end up in the same efficacy range.