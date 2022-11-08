It’s much too late for the world to head off an age of mega-threats6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 10:25 PM IST
We face a similar confluence of factors that led to disaster a century ago in addition to new perils we’re failing to contain
A variety of mega-threats is imperilling our future. Not just jobs, incomes, wealth and the global economy, but also the relative peace, prosperity and progress achieved over the past 75 years. For four decades after World War II, climate change and job-displacing artificial intelligence (AI) was not on anyone’s mind, and terms like ‘deglobalization’ and ‘trade war’ were on nobody’s lips. Global pandemics weren’t even an afterthought; the last major one was in 1918. After the 1970s détente between the US and the Soviet Union and the opening of the US to China, the already low risk of a conventional or nuclear war between great powers fizzled out.