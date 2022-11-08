It’s much too late for the world to head off an age of mega-threats

These mega-threats will contribute further to income and wealth inequality, which has already been fuelling the rise of radical and aggressive populist regimes around the world. Part of the reason we have come to this dangerous point is that we have long kept our heads in the sand. Now, we need to make up for lost time. Without decisive government and private-sector action both domestically and globally, the period ahead will be less like the four decades after World War II than like the three decades between 1914 and 1945. What started with World War I and the influenza pandemic gave way to the Great Depression, massive trade and currency wars, inflation (even hyperinflation) and deflation, and to financial and debt crises that led to massive meltdowns and defaults. Ultimately, authoritarian regimes emerged, culminating in World War II and the Holocaust. If we are not poised for a similar sequence, it may be because it’s already begun. ©2022/Project Syndicate