It’s never too late to rethink one’s own brand purpose

I have a confession to make. This may seem strange coming from someone whose latest book is on personal branding, but I don’t read many self-help books, and I don’t particularly enjoy most of them. Too many of them are preachy, offer facile solutions which don’t stand the test of the real world, or focus on promoting the author instead of genuinely trying to help. So, how did I go from being a thriller writer whose recent novels had involved zombies, terrorists and snipers to someone who wrote a book about personal branding? That story in itself holds some clues as to what I’ve discovered personal branding is all about.

My journey began in the early days of the lockdown. I had heard of people losing jobs, or facing career uncertainties with the looming covid crisis. Other than being a writer, my day job is in the corporate world, where I’ve spent 25 years and I’ve always been passionate about coaching people. So, I put out a post on LinkedIn offering to help those who needed a hand with their careers. Within a couple of weeks, over two dozen young people had reached out, largely those early in their careers without established networks or mentors. I began chatting with them; helping someone craft their resume or helping someone think through which career option to pursue. I spotted many common threads in these conversations: Getting people to think of choosing options which fit them versus just chasing someone else’s definition of success, being aware of how they could differentiate themselves versus just flaunting degrees and years of experience, and how they could show up in a more intentional manner at key ‘moments of truth’ like interviews.

I thought I was helping them, but through that process, they ended up helping me discover how I could best use my passions and experiences to make a positive impact to those around me.

In other words, they helped me reorient my ‘brand purpose’.

I had been working on another thriller, and I found myself asking whether another thriller was something that people really needed in the world we were in? Wouldn’t it be more helpful if I could share the learnings I was sharing with some of these young people? I don’t profess to be an expert on anything, and a lot of the insights I was sharing with them were learned through the school of hard knocks, and through my own failures. But that was the whole point. As I spoke to these young people, each of them with their own dreams, I realised what they needed was not someone who pretended to have all the answers. They needed someone who could help them ask the right questions; someone who had once walked in their shoes. So, I shelved that thriller and began writing a book in which I tried to distil what I’d learned about personal branding into actionable strategies and ideas which people, especially students and others in the early phase of their work life, could use to kick-start their careers.

When people think of personal branding, they often think of what lies on the outside: Creating an image of yourself, networking, or flaunting your job designation or degree. What they miss is that for any brand, what ultimately makes it meaningful, authentic and stand the test of time, is a clear sense of purpose. This means being anchored in what that brand can do uniquely well, and how it applies that to serve its consumers. It’s also about adapting to changing needs and environments to keep serving consumers while staying rooted in a core purpose. It’s the same with our personal brands. Too often, we define success based on someone’s else definition, or by the purely practical aspects of monetary gain or career progression. Those aren’t unimportant, but what makes for a truly impactful and authentic personal brand is when those are combined with a clear understanding of our passions and strengths and how we can use those to positively impact those around us. Asking these questions can help us uncover which career may be a better fit versus just chasing designations and salaries, how we can help others get ahead at work versus just chasing individual success, and also how to adapt to an evolving environment by understanding how the needs of those around us have changed. The applicability of these lessons go well beyond the world of work, as they can make us continue to expand our ‘sphere of service’—going beyond personal success to ask how we could use our passions and strengths to help those around us more broadly.

Today, more than ever, we need more people to reach out and lend a helping hand, to redefine their ‘brand purpose’ as serving others and not just themselves. We may be less connected physically than we were before, but in a fundamental sense, we are more interconnected than ever before, as we all face common challenges thrown up by the pandemic. Old habits are hard to break, and many of us are conditioned to define ourselves and our success in a certain way, but my experience has taught me that it’s never too late to reorient your purpose, to ask yourself how you could better serve those around you. In short, it’s never too late to make a brand new start.

Mainak Dhar is CEO for India & South Asia at Kimberly-Clark and the author of ‘Brand New Start’





