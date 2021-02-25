It’s never too late to rethink one’s own brand purpose

When people think of personal branding, they often think of what lies on the outside: Creating an image of yourself, networking, or flaunting your job designation or degree. What they miss is that for any brand, what ultimately makes it meaningful, authentic and stand the test of time, is a clear sense of purpose. This means being anchored in what that brand can do uniquely well, and how it applies that to serve its consumers. It’s also about adapting to changing needs and environments to keep serving consumers while staying rooted in a core purpose. It’s the same with our personal brands. Too often, we define success based on someone’s else definition, or by the purely practical aspects of monetary gain or career progression. Those aren’t unimportant, but what makes for a truly impactful and authentic personal brand is when those are combined with a clear understanding of our passions and strengths and how we can use those to positively impact those around us. Asking these questions can help us uncover which career may be a better fit versus just chasing designations and salaries, how we can help others get ahead at work versus just chasing individual success, and also how to adapt to an evolving environment by understanding how the needs of those around us have changed. The applicability of these lessons go well beyond the world of work, as they can make us continue to expand our ‘sphere of service’—going beyond personal success to ask how we could use our passions and strengths to help those around us more broadly.