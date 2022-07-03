It’s no big economic riddle why a stagflationary debt crisis looms5 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 09:57 PM IST
That the world is headed for a combination of 1970s-style stagflation and 2008-style debt crises has become difficult to refute
The global economic outlook for the year ahead has soured rapidly in recent months, with policymakers, investors, and households now asking how much they should revise their expectations, and for how long. That depends on the answers to six questions.