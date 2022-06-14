It’s not cricket if the BCCI doesn’t update accounts

It’s not cricket" is an old exclamation that should never get outmoded. It refers to something that just isn’t fair, whatever the niceties of exact rules. An example from this sport would be a bowler knocking off the non-striker’s bails for leaving the crease too early without issuing at least one prior run-out warning. Likewise, in an auction, a going-going-gone hammer brought down without a look around the hall is not cricket, so to speak. Etiquette evolved for all wins to be fair and square—a descriptor we could perhaps apply to the ₹48,390 crore that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will rake in from this week’s e-auction of rights to broadcast and webcast live matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With all the bidding done and dusted, the BCCI could get roughly three times the sum bid five years ago for these rights. For this, it must thank not just an online ferment of viewing, but also a fresh burst of rivalry for TV eyeballs. Both should do us proud. Together, they reveal the throb of a consumer economy emerging like it should: rapidly and by the heady dint of competition.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}