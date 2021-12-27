It’s not too late for India to gain a global edge with high-end chips

One, increase sharply the number of high quality integrated-circuit (IC) software and system design engineers we have, as opposed to the currently dominant IC design and testing engineers. Two, aid manufacturers in adapting to new processes that can save three months to market (the benchmark time is 19 months for a new design and 14 months for an upgrade). Three, create an open and collaborative environment where foundry and other suppliers can share information on production, future technology and expansion with manufacturers; as with suppliers, customers too need systems that let information be freely shared. Product co-creation is one way to achieve this between suppliers, manufacturers and customers. Four, ensure that the ecosystem has vibrant group of complementors, beyond just suppliers and manufacturers. Five, attract more players for application-specific IC/ASIC/ASSPs microprocessors, graphics ICs, and also software players for applications, programming, etc. Energy conservation efforts, for example, could go a long way. Lastly, India must cultivate global media relationships that could help us position our emerging industry as a producer of differentiated products of high quality and value. China mustn’t get to corner the global market.