It’s often more than a buzz that the rich get from risk

ould you spend $250,000 to venture into the deep, uncharted territories of the ocean? Would you want to “Become one of the first few to see the Titanic up-close"? That was how OceanGate advertised its Titan submersible tours. Previous voyagers described it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. What happens when such thrill-seeking, bizarre excursions end up becoming an eerie reminder of the risks associated with it? The last voyage of Titan didn’t end any better than the Titanic did. In recent years, a growing trend has emerged among wealthy travellers of seeking high-risk adventures, such as exploring the Titanic shipwreck or embarking on space trips. These danger-filled pursuits appeal to a specific segment of society, and the underlying motivations behind them have attracted the attention of psychologists and researchers. Several psychologists have sought to explain and analyse what drives affluent individuals to seek extreme travel experiences. Social class, status, degree of control and an unrelenting accumulation of wealth all have roles to play in it. Let’s look at some of the reasons that contribute to such high-risk decisions.

