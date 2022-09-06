It’s one market

Since India’s broad goal is to simplify compliance and make it easier for investors to set up businesses, both-way access should always have been permitted. It should not matter whether we first log onto a state website or the Centre’s
The Centre seems to have had a change of mind. Barely a week after it justified denying startups and other investors the benefit of seeking central business-related approvals through the single clearance windows of states, it now plans to allow the facility. Once in place, we would be able to seek the clearances required at the central level through state-run portals without needing to register separately on India’s central portal. Notably, state-level okays are currently obtainable through the central window, but not the other way round.
That anomaly needed fixing, for it had weakened the idea of a one-stop counter across India. Since India’s broad goal is to simplify compliance and make it easier for investors to set up businesses, both-way access should always have been permitted. It should not matter whether we first log onto a state website or the Centre’s. Investors have often found that the ease of doing business in the country doesn’t live up to the hype around it. The clearance system was another source of dissonance, with nod seekers finding that a “single window" wasn’t always available. To promote India as a unified market, we mustn’t leave loose ends.
