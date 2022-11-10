It’s pointless pushing TV to serve national causes

The idea of such a mandate has been around since 2008, and it still seems more like an error than a trial. Maybe news channels could claim the first right to protest. The daily din that gets drummed up in ‘debates’ is usually presented as a contest of nationalism, after all, with the score kept in decibel levels. The air-time devoted to this exercise of lungs would easily exceed 30 minutes, as these channels may see it, and while the odd overdo can strain diplomatic ties, they may still consider themselves compliant. Sports telecasters could also claim to be proactive, given that international cricket is their staple and all it takes is a live camera panned across a huge stadium to drape screens in our tricolour, instantly achieving a Har Ghar Tiranga effect. As for the audio part of that audio-visual feed, any mike can pick up hearty chants of “chak de India" at such events. There was a time when literalists would confess confusion over it, as that phrase—‘throw it’ in Hindi—seemed better suited to a javelin fling or hammer throw, or even fielding, but not bowling, let alone batting. But that was before the confused grasped the national spirit it captured. The roar goes back to olden days, when chucking away the planks of a bridge after getting across spelt ‘no retreat’, no matter what. Nowadays, the slogan signifies passion for progress, which is the real stuff of national ambition, surely, the sort that survives the shock of, say, a T20 World Cup loss.