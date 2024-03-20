It’s possible to address the divergence in data on Indian consumption

The government recently released a fact sheet based on the highly awaited Household Consumer Expenditure Survey (HCES). The 2022-23 survey’s results have been widely discussed in the media and highlight that the process of structural change expected with improvements in living standards has continued.

One concern noted by many commentators is the divergence between aggregate household expenditure as measured by the HCES as against the national accounts (reported under Private Final Consumption Expenditure or PFCE). Household consumer expenditure, as measured by the recent HCES, would be anywhere between 42-46% of PFCE. This divergence is slightly larger than what was noted in the HCES held in 2011-12, a continuation of a trend seen over the last few decades. I have indicated a range because the exact figure will depend on what assumptions we make relating to the share of urban population. Here, let us briefly discuss some of the reasons behind the divergence and the possible solutions.

As part of revision exercise in 2011, an expert committee under Professor A.K. Adhikari had analysed this divergence.

The panel had pointed out that the schedule for questions used in the 2011-12 Round of the National Sample Survey (NSS) was extremely long and used to take as much as 3-4 hours to complete. The view was that such a long interview would necessarily compromise the quality of responses on questions raised later in the interview and give poor quality estimates for the items described there. One of the recommendations of the group was that the NSS should consider breaking up the schedule into smaller schedules, which is what has been done in the latest exercise. The persistence of that divergence despite this change, therefore, needs further elucidation.

The divergence between national accounts and survey-based household expenditure findings is attributable to elements within the survey (many of which have been addressed in the recent HCES) and differences in the way private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) is compiled in the national accounts.

PFCE in the national accounts includes consumption attributable to financial intermediary services indirectly measured (FISIM). This is an estimate of the value of services provided by intermediaries such as banks that are not explicitly charged by them. This is, therefore, a form of imputed income that is not actually received by anybody. This income is further allocated to different uses, like intermediate consumption and PFCE. Since this is notional consumption allocated to the household sector, it could not have been measured in a direct survey.

The 2023 edition of national accounts suggests that the share of FISIM in PFCE has remained more or less constant at about 3% since 2011-12. In the next revision, it may be worth reassessing whether there has been a change in FISIM because there has been a rise in the extension of bank loans to households, displacing informal sources.

A second major divergence is that PFCE includes consumption by non-profit institutions serving households (NPISH). These are institutions not predominantly financed and controlled by governments that provide goods or services to households either free or at prices that are not economically significant. These include many private entities providing healthcare and education, temples providing free food and non-governmental organizations providing services to the elderly, among others. A survey done by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) in 2007-08 had shown a rising role of such entities, especially after 1990. The study showed that of nearly 3.2 million registered societies, as many as 2.3 million were registered after 1991. This growth is partly a consequence of government policy since the 1990s, which has used such institutions for providing services to the household sector, as against doing so by itself.

It was estimated that the share of NPISH in PFCE in 2007-08 was approximately 12.6%. Thus, the combination of FISIM and NPISH would reduce the divergence by about 15% or so. This is assuming that the size and share of the sector has remained the same since 2007-08. However, noting the trend since the 1990s, it is likely that the size of the sector has continued to grow, and this share would have become larger in more recent times. It is likely that in the post-covid period, when many charities stepped up their work to provide basic services to households, the share could have risen quite sharply. It is important, therefore, that the Central Statistics Office/NSS does regular surveys of the NPISH sector to track this important segment of the economy. Ideally, we should consider generating separate sub-accounts for NPISH, as is done in many countries, to reduce this divergence.

In addition to these two, the HCES estimates the expenditure on both education and health through a few short questions. The NSS separately does specialized surveys on household expenditure on education and health. The last time these surveys were done was in 2017-18, when they were part of a set of three surveys along with that period’s ill-fated consumer expenditure survey. The Adhikari Committee had found that such focused surveys show significantly higher expenditure on healthcare and education than what is captured by the simpler questions in the HCES.

Given this experience, ideally, when we conduct a household consumer expenditure survey, we should at the same time conduct focused surveys on education and health. The combined picture of these would offer us a more accurate estimate of survey-based household consumer expenditure, which would be much closer to the national account totals. Going ahead, addressing the issue of divergence would require a package of studies done regularly to provide the country a more complete picture of household expenditure from both survey-based and national-accounts methods.