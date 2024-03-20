It’s possible to address the divergence in data on Indian consumption

It was estimated that the share of NPISH in PFCE in 2007-08 was approximately 12.6%. Thus, the combination of FISIM and NPISH would reduce the divergence by about 15% or so. This is assuming that the size and share of the sector has remained the same since 2007-08. However, noting the trend since the 1990s, it is likely that the size of the sector has continued to grow, and this share would have become larger in more recent times. It is likely that in the post-covid period, when many charities stepped up their work to provide basic services to households, the share could have risen quite sharply. It is important, therefore, that the Central Statistics Office/NSS does regular surveys of the NPISH sector to track this important segment of the economy. Ideally, we should consider generating separate sub-accounts for NPISH, as is done in many countries, to reduce this divergence.