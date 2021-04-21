It’s time for a big rethink of our pandemic policy on schooling

Four things need to be done. First, all classes across all schools need to be started at the first sign of the tsunami-like second wave abating. Teachers will have to be treated like frontline health workers, and related measures taken. Opening schools that serve local communities does not increase the risks of infection—because those children are anyhow intermingling. Second, the syllabus across all classes needs to be reconfigured, reducing content load and paring it such that each next class, which will be next year, can take some burden of the previous. Third, and most importantly, at least six months should be given for all children to remain in the current class, which would give teachers time to cover the reconfigured syllabus for that class. There is no substitute for the allocation of more time; ideally, it should be a full year. Fourth, teachers must be provided with tools, teaching-learning material and other support to be able to deal with the syllabus in that short a time frame and also compensate for academic regression.

