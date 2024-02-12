It’s time for a broad transition from quantity to quality
Summary
- India's achievement of developed-country status will crucially hinge on improved basic services—especially healthcare and education—and on innovation.
India’s 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25. One of the major campaign planks that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted is the aspiration of a “viksit" or developed India by 2047. A developed country is widely understood as one that is industrialized, has a high Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, scores well on human development indicators and has institutions of quality. The commonly used World Bank metric uses a GNI per capita of $13,845 (December 2022) to separate upper-middle-income and developed countries, and $4,465 to classify upper and lower middle-income countries apart.