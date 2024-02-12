It’s time for a broad transition from quantity to quality

An under-appreciated reason for the East Asian miracle was a focus on the building blocks for a quality transition. The fundamental building blocks are primary education and universal access to preventive and basic health services. The Annual State of Education Report (ASER 2023) titled Beyond Basics paints both an optimistic and dismal picture. On one hand, over 80% of eligible students are enrolled in schools and 90% of these students have a smartphone in the household. A ‘quantity’ revolution for schools is substantially underway. On the other hand, only 25% of those surveyed in the 14–18-year age group could read a Standard II textbook in a regional language, and little more than half could read sentences in English. In this group, only 39% could measure distance using a scale if the starting point were not set to zero. Only 43% of Standard V students could read at or better than a Standard II level. Quality in school education has a long way to go still.