It’s time for a complete overhaul of bank deposit insurance

Full insurance cover for deposits may seem an ideal solution, but it is a sub-optimal one, given the associated moral hazard. If banks know that depositors will be repaid regardless of how they conduct their business, they would have an incentive to chase risky assets in pursuit of enlarged profits. A heads-they-win/tails-taxpayers-lose deal is far from ideal. This hazard cues a follow-up question. Why should the premium paid have no link whatsoever, as is the case today, with the risk profile of banks?