It's time for Biden to tell Netanyahu that enough is enough in Gaza
Summary
- The US should stop arming Israel in honour of the UN’s resolution. US foreign policy could get warped by its stance on the Gaza War.
The White House described the recent phone call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “tense and challenging." And what else could it have been? For the first time since Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October and Israel began retaliating massively against the whole Gaza Strip, Biden demanded an immediate ceasefire. He apparently added an or-else: “If there are no changes in their policy," said a spokesperson, “there will have to be changes in ours."