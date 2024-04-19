It's time for company boards to create technology committees
Summary
- Such panels need a clearly framed charter of intent to be effective. What exactly they monitor could differ but a common mandate would be to keep watch of emerging trends.
In the wake of cyber attacks on such reputed enterprises as Equifax, Marriott, Best Buy, Yum! and others, we had written a column offering tips on constituting a dedicated board-level cyber-security committee. While this was useful for corporate governance, the criticality of technology to business would make a technology committee of the board an even wiser approach.