Every central bank is on the same page in terms of commitment to support the process of economic revival… and avoid premature tightening of monetary policy," said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das in an interview with The Times of India (8 March). Governor Das was responding to a question on whether higher commodity prices and hardening rates limited RBI’s ability to cut rates.

Yes, every central bank is on the same page on supporting economic revival and avoiding premature tightening. But the unanimity ends there. The reality is that every central bank has its own take on two key words: ‘support’ and ‘premature’. Therein lies the problem.

Contrary to general opinion, not every central bank has interpreted ‘support’ to mean keeping interest rates low, or, as in India, negative in real terms. Turkey raised rates in late December 2020, while Ukraine did it more recently, and Brazil and Chile are expected to do so next week.

This is not surprising. In a world where macroeconomic conditions vary widely across countries, as do political systems and institutions, every central bank’s stance is based on a host of considerations. While domestic macro- economic conditions are foremost, the central bank’s mandate and its ability to ensure its policies have the ‘desired’ impact are no less important.

Some central banks have a single mandate—price stability. Others, like the US Federal Reserve, have two—price stability and employment. Yet others are multifunctional.

Take RBI. Its functions cover: “Monetary policy, regulation and supervision of banking and non-banking financial institutions, including credit information companies, regulation of money, forex and government securities markets as also certain financial derivatives, debt and cash management for Central and State Governments, management of foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange management—current and capital account management."

By any yardstick, RBI has a great deal on its plate. In the not-so-distant past, before high inflation and then covid pushed all esoteric discussions to the back-burner, its multiple and sometimes conflicting objectives were often a subject of debate. Many expert committees have pointed to potential conflicts between the central bank’s objectives. For instance, the need to raise interest rates could conflict with the objective of financial stability, since higher interest rates mean lower bond prices (a bond’s price and yield move inversely) and mark-to-market requirements could cause banks to book losses on their investment portfolios.

Likewise, considerations of price stability could demand a hike in interest rates even as RBI’s role as the government’s debt manager compels it to try and keep rates low. In the present context, the conflict between its role as debt manager to the government and its role as inflation-targeter is not hard to discern.

Consider: After a long period of low inflation, rising commodity prices and the prospect of a global economic revival have raised the spectre of inflation the world over. Rising bond yields in the US have set alarm bells ringing globally. Though recent numbers show a dip, India’s consumer price inflation has been well over the Monetary Policy Committee’s target range of 4% plus/minus 2% for most of 2020; and the medium-to long-term outlook is not bright either.

Indeed, but for RBI choosing to ignore data for two months on the ground that the numbers were ‘imputed’, it would need to come up with a convincing explanation of why and how it fell short. Remember, under the terms of the Monetary Policy Framework Agreement signed with the government, RBI is answerable to Parliament if it fails to keep inflation within the target band for three consecutive quarters.

Yields on 10-year government securities (G-Secs) in India, too, have risen, partly in response to fears of over-supply (read large government borrowings) and partly in response to the fear of rising inflation. This is despite RBI attempts to groom the market by keeping liquidity in surplus and assurances that its stance will remain accommodative “during this fiscal and into the next fiscal".

Worse, for all its talk of market-determined rates for bank loans, RBI seems unwilling to accept market-clearing interest rates on G-Secs. Through the decidedly ‘market-unfriendly’ act of rejecting bids at successive G-Sec auctions, it has been trying to force rates lower than demanded by the market to keep government borrowing cheap.

Yes, an orderly evolution of the yield curve on G-Secs could be regarded a ‘public good’ (assuming savers don’t qualify as public). But orderly evolution must be distinguished from one where it is held down artificially by one (unequal) party.

Unfortunately, RBI does not seem to see things that way. For now, it may be able to arm-twist market players (as regulated entities, they are at the receiving end). But is that what it really wants? A return to the days of financial repression? And, possibly—nay, probably—higher inflation? How can RBI best balance two conflicting objectives? By looking to other central banks or to our own compulsions? Did I hear anyone say, “Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown"?

Mythili Bhusnurmath is a senior journalist and a former central banker.

