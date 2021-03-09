It’s time for India’s central bank to take the road less travelled

Unfortunately, RBI does not seem to see things that way. For now, it may be able to arm-twist market players (as regulated entities, they are at the receiving end). But is that what it really wants? A return to the days of financial repression? And, possibly—nay, probably—higher inflation? How can RBI best balance two conflicting objectives? By looking to other central banks or to our own compulsions? Did I hear anyone say, “Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown"?