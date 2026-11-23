With oil prices easing, bond yields softening, foreign inflows rising, and the rupee recovering sharply over the past few weeks, India’s macroeconomic outlook looks brighter than it did a few weeks ago. However, rising prices point to emerging stress points in the economy. The latest retail and wholesale inflation figures suggest that price pressures are piling up rapidly across economic sectors.
It's time for monetary policy in India to act and contain inflationary expectations
SummaryMonetary tightening remains a blunt tool to fight inflation and can hurt the economy in the short run. But by anchoring expectations, it can prevent greater pain over the long run.
With oil prices easing, bond yields softening, foreign inflows rising, and the rupee recovering sharply over the past few weeks, India’s macroeconomic outlook looks brighter than it did a few weeks ago. However, rising prices point to emerging stress points in the economy. The latest retail and wholesale inflation figures suggest that price pressures are piling up rapidly across economic sectors.
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