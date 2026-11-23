With oil prices easing, bond yields softening, foreign inflows rising, and the rupee recovering sharply over the past few weeks, India’s macroeconomic outlook looks brighter than it did a few weeks ago. However, rising prices point to emerging stress points in the economy. The latest retail and wholesale inflation figures suggest that price pressures are piling up rapidly across economic sectors.
With oil prices easing, bond yields softening, foreign inflows rising, and the rupee recovering sharply over the past few weeks, India’s macroeconomic outlook looks brighter than it did a few weeks ago. However, rising prices point to emerging stress points in the economy. The latest retail and wholesale inflation figures suggest that price pressures are piling up rapidly across economic sectors.
The consumer price index (CPI) for October rose to 6.1% in October, up from 5.5% in September. The retail price gauge breached the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time since the new CPI series was rolled out in January 2026. As per its inflation targeting mandate, RBI is expected to keep CPI inflation in the 2-6% range. The wholesale price index reached 12.29% in October, up from 11.39% in the previous month.
The inflation outlook does not appear benign. Low water reservoir levels, drought in several parts of the country amid an intensifying El Niño, and delayed sowing for the rabi crop (with a sharp decline in acreage of wheat and pulses) have sparked fears of a prolonged bout of food inflation.
While crude oil prices have cooled in recent weeks, the West Asian conflict could escalate at any point, leading to another oil rally. Moreover, a large part of the hike in crude oil prices so far has been absorbed by the public sector oil marketing companies, which means they will have lower profits to share with the government. That along with increased fertilizer subsidies would widen the fiscal deficit, adding to inflationary pressures.
Most worryingly, inflation no longer seems to be just a ‘supply-side’ phenomenon. Rising growth momentum, and companies’ ability to pass on costs have driven up prices across the board.
While food prices remain the main drivers of inflation, inflationary pressures have become more generalized in recent months. Restaurant bills, airfares, and pen drive prices all rose at double digit rates in October. Sixty-one percent CPI sub-indices were above the 4% mark in October compared to 51% in September and 18% in January, a 13 November report by Apoorva Javadekar and Aditya Singhai of Shriram Research said.
The top 10 items now account for only 45% of inflation, down from 71% in January, indicating that inflation is spread across the consumption basket, the report said.
As this newspaper has argued earlier, RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) missed an opportunity to tighten policy in its August meeting. Instead, it waited till October to raise policy rates. In its forthcoming meeting due next week, the MPC needs to intensify its fight against inflation. Moderate hikes in policy rates now would help anchor inflationary expectations, even if that slows down the growth momentum to some extent.
When inflationary pressures build up across the economy, a central bank must tame demand to restore price stability. This tends to ensure a soft landing for the economy. The alternative is a prolonged inflationary upsurge that requires bigger rate hikes for it to be brought under control, leading to a hard landing for the economy, and a major growth slowdown. There are no easy choices. But some growth sacrifice now can help sustain growth over the medium term.