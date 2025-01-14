Opinion
It’s time for the world to consign expansionism, like war, to history
Summary
- US President-elect Donald Trump’s talk of an expansionist US may only be rhetoric aimed at his political base, but it still verges on the reckless. Globally, authoritarian leaders might get emboldened to pursue their own territorial ambitions.
A little over 85 years ago, on 1 September 1939, the Wehrmacht attacked Poland under orders from Adolf Hitler, sparking off World War II.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more