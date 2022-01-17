It’s time for the world to reform capitalism from within

The third step to reform capitalism from within would be to stay ever-ready to re-evaluate and improve. Some models could be susceptible to capture by particular interest groups, and so we run the risk of facing the same challenges that we set out to resolve. For long, we have let elites make decisions for the world. Many decisions take place behind closed doors and aim to retain power within the same group. Without democratizing these decision-making processes and making them transparent, it will be difficult to move away from adventure capitalism and make it work for all. After all, it is political democracy that can lead to economic democracy. The coveted group of intermediaries entrusted with the task of making decisions needs to be busted to reform capitalism from within.