It’s time for Ulips to stop masquerading as mutual funds
Summary
- Such misselling must end to protect consumers and life insurance should be promoted for what it actually is.
Unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips) are a very important product for life insurance companies. As of March 2023, for every ₹100 of assets under management of these companies, a little over ₹11 came from Ulips. As of March 2022, this figure was close to ₹12. Ulips are basically investment plans that come with a dash of life insurance.